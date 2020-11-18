JSW Infra buys Chettinad Group’s port business for over ₹1,000 crore

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Infrastructure Ltd has acquired the ports business of Chennai-based Chettinad Group for over ₹1 ,000 crore in a deal which will give it ownership and control over two bulk cargo handling terminals at Kamarajar Port Ltd and one at New Mangalore Port Trust.

The three terminals have a combined cargo handling capacity of 17 million tonnes (mt) per annum

BusinessLine first reported the acquisition on August 15 and November 11.