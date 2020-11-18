Logistics

JSW Infra buys Chettinad Group’s port business for over ₹1,000 crore

P Manoj Mumbai | Updated on November 18, 2020 Published on November 18, 2020

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Infrastructure Ltd has acquired the ports business of Chennai-based Chettinad Group for over ₹1 ,000 crore in a deal which will give it ownership and control over two bulk cargo handling terminals at Kamarajar Port Ltd and one at New Mangalore Port Trust.

ALSO READ: JSW to gain control of 3 bulk cargo terminals by buying Chettinad Builders for ₹960 crore

The three terminals have a combined cargo handling capacity of 17 million tonnes (mt) per annum

BusinessLine first reported the acquisition on August 15 and November 11.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 18, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.