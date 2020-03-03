Logistics

Just $13 to fly across China

Bloomberg March 3 | Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 03, 2020

Chinese airlines are offering tickets at what are known colloquially as ‘cabbage prices’ as they start restoring seat capacity following drastic capacity cuts enforced by the coronavirus.

A one-way direct trip from Shanghai to Chengdu on Juneyao Airlines Co this Saturday costs just 90 yuan ($13) plus 50 yuan in taxes. That’s a three-and-a-half hour journey, about the same as a flight from New York to New Orleans.

