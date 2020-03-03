Just $13 to fly across China

Chinese airlines are offering tickets at what are known colloquially as ‘cabbage prices’ as they start restoring seat capacity following drastic capacity cuts enforced by the coronavirus.

A one-way direct trip from Shanghai to Chengdu on Juneyao Airlines Co this Saturday costs just 90 yuan ($13) plus 50 yuan in taxes. That’s a three-and-a-half hour journey, about the same as a flight from New York to New Orleans.