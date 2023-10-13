Kamarajar Port Ltd will sign 24 MoUs with various partners during the 3rd edition of the ‘Global Maritime India Summit 2023 to be held in Mumbai from October 17 to 19.

On Friday, a special event was organised at the port to formalise the signing of MoUs with the various companies with a cumulative project value of around ₹1,800 crore. The companies were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd; Ennore Tank Terminal Pvt Ltd; National Technology Centre for Port, Waterways and Coasts; Tamil Nadu’s Water Resource Department; Tamil Nadu Road Development Company; Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited; Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd; Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organization of Tamil Nadu and Tamil Nadu Water Investment Company Limited

Other organisations like Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Indian Maritime University and Ocean Sparkle Ltd are signing MoUs with Kamarajar Port Limited at GMIS 2023 in Mumbai.

Within the framework of GMIS 2023, Kamarajar Port Limited is formalising MoUs with an aggregate value of approximately ₹1,920 crore. This substantial investment in the hinterland of Kamarajar Port Limited promises to significantly enhance trade and commerce in the region, aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, says a release.

