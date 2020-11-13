Kamarajar Port handles largest container vessel to call on east coast of India

The Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL) in Ennore, on November 11 handled the largest ever container vessel - MSC Faith - to call on the east coast of India. The 14,336 TEU capacity ship berthed at its private container terminal operated by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd with Tembe Port in Ghana, being its last port of call.

MSC Faith discharged 4,155 TEUs of containers at the terminal, which has gantry cranes of 62 m outer reach, ensuring a hassle-free cargo operation. KPL could achieve this feat on account of deep draft, new generation terminal with latest gantry cranes and sufficient backup yard that can hold up to 17000 TEUs of containers, says a press release from KPL.

As a part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has made many policy interventions to attract transshipment vessels from ports like Colombo, Singapore and Jabel Ali to reduce the overall logistic cost.

Trade facilitation by way of preferential commercial offerings is also being made by KPL to attract such transshipment vessels. Transshipment calls such as this vessel are not only in the larger interest of the EXIM trade but will also result in giving fillip to coastal and inland waterways shipping in the country, the release said.

When transshipment of most of the container of South Indian ports is happening at Colombo and Singapore, by receiving this vessel KPL has placed itself on global transshipment map. KPL is geared to receive many such transshipment calls in near future, the release said.