Kamarajar Port handles largest container vessel to call on east coast of India

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL) in Ennore, on November 11 handled the largest ever container vessel - MSC Faith - to call on the east coast of India. The 14,336 TEU capacity ship berthed at its private container terminal operated by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd with Tembe Port in Ghana, being its last port of call.
MSC Faith discharged 4,155 TEUs of containers at the terminal, which has gantry cranes of 62 m outer reach, ensuring a hassle-free cargo operation. KPL could achieve this feat on account of deep draft, new generation terminal with latest gantry cranes and sufficient backup yard that can hold up to 17000 TEUs of containers, says a press release from KPL.
As a part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has made many policy interventions to attract transshipment vessels from ports like Colombo, Singapore and Jabel Ali to reduce the overall logistic cost.
Trade facilitation by way of preferential commercial offerings is also being made by KPL to attract such transshipment vessels. Transshipment calls such as this vessel are not only in the larger interest of the EXIM trade but will also result in giving fillip to coastal and inland waterways shipping in the country, the release said.
When transshipment of most of the container of South Indian ports is happening at Colombo and Singapore, by receiving this vessel KPL has placed itself on global transshipment map. KPL is geared to receive many such transshipment calls in near future, the release said.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Pay heed to a few key details before you use your credit card to pay in instalments
As Covid situation eases further, there’s a surge of confidence in the hospitality industry, says CMD Ramesh ...
I am a regular reader of BusinessLine. I would like to know: I) If a son-in-law gives a two-bedroom flat to ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics (BDL) at current levels.
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...