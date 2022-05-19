Kattupalli Port creates history by installing on-grid solar generation plant

For the first time in the history of the Indian port industry, Kattupalli port, a part of Adani Ports and Logistics, has utilised the breakwater rock area to install an on-grid solar generation plant, with an installed capacity of 15 KWp.

The solar plant will generate around 20 MWH (Megawatt Hour) and avoid carbon emission of 16.4 tCO2 (Total Carbon Dioxide) per year. It has 34 numbers of 450 watts capacity solar modules, each designed with mono PERC technology, which requires lesser area for installation. These solar modules fitted on elevated cantilever structures are designed to withstand adverse weather conditions and windstorms, says a press release.

The port, located in Northern Chennai, plans to extend this project to a 700 Kwp (kilowatts peak) solar generation plant, which would cover the entire 2 kms of North BreakWater. The plant will generate around 900 MWH (Units) and avoid carbon emission of 738 tCO2 per year. The target is to complete this project by the end of July 2022.

There were many challenges in installing solar modules near a break water location. Solar modules and structures have a high impact of wind and corrosion due to the sea-shore environment. To overcome these challenges, the structures have been designed based on cantilever principles and the structure materials are made up of hot dip galvanized mild steel. The structures can withstand up to 150 to 200 kmph of wind, the release said.