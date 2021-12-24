KCCI seeks Mangaluru-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has mooted a proposal to set up Mangaluru-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (MBIC).

In a letter to the Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, the President of KCCI, Shashidhar Pai Maroor, said MBIC can connect Karnataka’s only all-weather port (New Mangalore Port) with the capital Bengaluru passing through the hinterland areas of Dakshina Kannada, Hassan and Bengaluru rural districts on the National Highway no. 75.

NHAI is already working on the Shiradi ghat tunnel project (23.6 km), and the development of world class infrastructure along the connectivity channels in the region along the corridor passing through various districts, he said.

Such infrastructure projects would help bring down the duration of travel between Bengaluru and Mangaluru to five-six hours in a few years.

Maroor said the presence of New Mangalore Port with capability and experience to handle cargo of volume and diversity on this corridor will further boost the export-import trade in this region.

Mangaluru International Airport, which has direct flights to the Gulf countries, has not reached its full potential in export cargo. Perishable goods from the hinterland can be exported via Mangaluru International Airport, he said.

The hinterland would have the advantage of the railway hub at Mangaluru. The Mangaluru hub has frequent trains to Kerala and Maharashtra apart from other parts of India.

Stating that Bengaluru is part of the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, and Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor due to its strategic location and economic activities, he said MBIC can also be created on the similar lines.

Maroor said the proposed MBIC has a huge potential for the unparalleled economic development of Karnataka, creating large employment opportunities and helping towards overall socio-economic development.

The development of MBIC would give a boost to the Prime Minister's vision to boost export from every district. The development of the corridor would give a boost to small-scale industrial activities in these districts and boost Karnataka's share of exports, he added.