Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (KIAB/BLR Airport) has announced a significant surge in passenger numbers and a continued dominance in processing perishable cargo during FY2022-2023.

According to the BLR Airport’s latest report, a total of 31.91 million passengers traveled through the Airport, with 28.12 million domestic and 3.78 million international passengers recorded.

The domestic sector witnessed an impressive 85 per cent growth, while the international sector experienced an astounding 245 per cent growth compared to the previous financial year. Additionally, BLR Airport retained its top position for the second consecutive year in handling perishable cargo in India.

Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, BIAL said, “From a passenger perspective, the highlights of the year have been Akasa’s growth story, the launch of Qantas’ service to Sydney, and the launch of daily Airbus A380 services to Dubai by Emirates.”

Raghunath added, “With the recent launch of Terminal 2, we are better equipped than ever before, to maintain our standing as the preferred gateway to South and Central India. Our commitment to enhancing the airport’s operations remains unwavering as we continue to prioritise the satisfaction and convenience of our passengers.”

Growth factors

The increase in passengers in FY23 can be attributed to post-pandemic operations resumption, as well as the re-introduction of key routes and the initiation of new routes connecting leading business hubs and travel destinations.

BLR Airport is now connected to a total of 100 destinations, 75 destinations across India, and 25 International, contributing to a steady recovery.

The recovery in air transport movements (ATMs) has been impressive, with a 50.8 per cent overall growth in FY23. Domestic ATMs saw a 49.8 per cent growth while international growth stood at 59.6 per cent.

On February 26, 2023, the airport recorded the highest number of passengers for FY23 at 1,14,299, which was also the highest number of passengers on a single day since the Airport opened in 2008.

Cargo stats

BLR Cargo has maintained its position as India’s leading airport for handling perishable cargo for the third consecutive year. The airport has processed 44,143 MT of perishable cargo in the current year till January 2023 (full-year results awaited) and 52,366 MT during FY22.

BLR Cargo contributed to 28 per cent of India’s and 45 per cent of South India’s market share for perishable cargo, with top export commodities being poultry products and flowers, and the top destination being Doha.

BLR Airport has also become the third-ranked airport in India for handling international cargo, with top export destinations including Leipzig/Halle, Frankfurt, Malpensa, Singapore, and Dubai, and top import destinations including Singapore, Frankfurt, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

The airport has seen growth in various sectors, including pharma, engineering goods, ready-made garments, and electrical sectors. During Valentine’s Day season, BLR Airport handled 17.4 million roses, indicating a 14 per cent rise compared to the previous season.

Freight services

UPS started its operations in July 2022, offering five weekly scheduled flights connecting Shenzhen-Bengaluru-Cologne. On the same day, the UPS facility at BLR Airport’s Express Cargo Terminal became operational.

BLR Airport has now become the only airport in South India and the second airport in India to have the three world’s largest express players — DHL, FedEx, and UPS present on its premises.

Starting from January 6, 2023, Quikjet initiated domestic freighter services at BLR Airport for Amazon Prime Air, providing a daily service between Delhi-Bengaluru-Hyderabad. Sichuan Airlines started scheduled freighter operations on October 30, 2022, operating Chengdu Shuangliu-Bengaluru-Shenzhen Bao’an routes.

BLR Airport aims to create a cargo handling capacity of around 1 million metric tonnes per annum by the end of the decade to meet the needs of its expanding cargo operations. The Airport has selected AISATS (Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited) to construct, plan, and manage the cargo logistics park infrastructure.

Additionally, during FY23, the airport launched its cargo brand proposition, BLR CARGO, becoming the first airport in India to develop a dedicated brand identity for its cargo business.