Kerala Maritime Board has invited expressions of interest to develop a state-of-the-art ‘maritime education hub’ in Neendakara, Kollam, on a public-private-partnership basis.

The board intends to offer a bouquet of courses related to the maritime industry, alongside placement and career development opportunities for students. The courses planned include marine engineering, maritime law, marine technology, nautical science, naval architecture, and offshore engineering.

Pointing out that the ship management sector in India is poised for a compound annual growth rate of 6 per cent, board officials say there is need to modernise training programmes to keep pace with evolving maritime technologies and global shipping regulations. Existing programmes fall short in areas such as environmental management and digital navigation, they say.

Future trends in the shipping industry also point to a potential mismatch between rising shipping volumes and availability of new seafarers. The share of Indians in the global seafaring workforce is likely to grow to 20 per cent from 10-12 per cent over the next deade. The growth in coastal and cruise tourism in India is likely to generate more demand for seafarers.

The presence of an active maritime ecosystem in Kerala is conducive for industry-academia collaboration. An advanced maritime educational establishment can foster partnerships with these entities for internships, research projects, knowledge exchange and skill development programmes, the officials say.

Moreover, Kerala’s strategic location along the Arabian Sea makes it a pivotal hub for maritime activities, trade, and logistics in the Indian Ocean region. It has direct access to major international shipping routes and connectivity with global maritime networks. The State’s rich maritime heritage and seafaring traditions, dating back centuries, can be leveraged to craft a unique identity and academic offerings at the proposed maritime institute, the officials say.

The Shipping Ministry has, as part of the Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, identified 39 initiatives aimed at establishing an innovation ecosystem within the maritime sector to promote world-class education, research, and training.