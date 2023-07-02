The tragic boat accident that occurred in Tanur, Malappuram district, in May has put Kerala’s boat building and operating industry in a crisis.

Boat builders pointed out that Kerala Maritime Board – the governing agency responsible for boat registration, renewals, and yard approvals – has halted all related activities, which has led to the certification and licensing process of inland water boat transport coming to a standstill.

S Jeevan, secretary of Composite Boat Builders Association of Kerala (COBBAK) told businessline that the boat building process involves obtaining permission to build, followed by stage inspections conducted by KMB surveyors at respective boat building yards. Once the boat is launched, final inspections and trials are conducted at the place of operation. However, he said that the entire process has come to a complete standstill.

Kerala currently has numerous registered yards, employing a substantial workforce. These yards rely heavily on business from the tourism and travel industry. Unfortunately, the so-called embargo has placed the industry, as well as self-employed persons who purchase small tourist boats in a precarious situation. The size of the boat industry in the State is estimated to be ₹350 crore and is growing at a CAGR of 12 per cent, he said.

The 2018 floods have prompted riverside and lakeside residents to invest in boats for leisure, transport, and rescue purposes. There has been a steady increase in boat orders before the monsoon. However, many boats ordered that were ordered are currently idling at yards due to the absence of surveys and inspections. This uncertainty has deterred people from placing new boat orders, Jeevan said.

He alleged that the inaction of KMB not only impacts the boat building industry but also hinders government initiatives that require boats for various purposes within definite timelines.

The Association urged KMB and relevant authorities to rectify the issues faced by the boat building and operating industry and ensure the resumption of necessary inspections, renewals, and licencing procedures without further delay.

There has been no official communication regarding the suspension of renewal, inspection, and licencing procedures. There is no response to repeated emails and representations, Jeevan said, adding that the Houseboat Operators Association in Alappuzha also highlighted the difficulties faced by them due to the authority’s unfavourable stand.