Kia Motors India opens pre-bookings for compact SUV Sonet

Kia Motors India had announced the commencement of pre-bookings for its all-new smart urban compact SUV Sonet, beginning August 20.

Pre-bookings can be done through Kia dealerships across the country or online on Kia Motors India’s official website, for a token amount of ₹25,000.

Sonet, like the Seltos, is yet another India-centric product which will be offered in the global markets as well. In phase 1, the vehicle is being manufactured only in India and offered to Indian customers first followed by export to over 70 markets, including Middle-East and Africa, Latin America and Asia.

Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India, said, “The Sonet is Kia’s answer to customers in the compact SUV segment who want style and substance, quality and features, performance and technology, comfort and safety in one compelling package. The Sonet has been engineered and built with Indian inputs and is a global model for Kia from India. India is the first country in the world where the Sonet goes on sale, and with the commencement of pre-bookings, we are confident our smart urban compact SUV will be warmly received in the country.”

Manufactured at Kia’s production facility at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, the Sonet marks a defining chapter for Kia Motors India and in the growing compact SUV segment.

The production version of Sonet was shown globally for the first time at its World Premiere on August 7, 2020. It comes with a bold and dynamic design, over 30 segment-best features and a wide choice of powertrains.

Sonet is offered with Kia’s signature UVO Connect suite of technologies, with a range of 57 features for owners offering convenience, remote control, navigation, safety, security and vehicle management. This also includes Kia’s UVO Voice Assist feature, which responds to the greeting, “Hello, Kia.”

While the prices of the multiple Sonet variants will be announced shortly, customers can in the meanwhile book the compact SUV of their dreams via multiple options that Kia Motors India offers. Importantly, to offer a safe and hassle-free experience, Kia Motors India ensures a completely paperless, contactless digital platform for the new car buying process end-to-end. Kia pioneered this feature right at the inception of its retail business in August 2019.