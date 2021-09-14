Kia Sonet crosses one lakh sales in less than 12 months

Kia India has crossed sales of 1,00,000 units of its compact SUV – Sonet in less than 12 months of its launch in India.

During the same period, the vehicle also became the fourth highest-selling SUV in the country. Introduced in September 2020, the Kia Sonet has emerged as a breakthrough product in its segment, contributing almost 17 per cent to the segment and 32 per cent to Kia India’s overall sales.

Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “The Sonet was launched when the auto industry was facing its worst slump in history with the advent of Covid-19 pandemic. The market was battling rock-bottom customer sentiment amidst manufacturing and supply chain setbacks. We introduced the Sonet in September last year against all odds, and it would not be an understatement to say that it has rewritten Kia’s success story in India and has made a stronghold in the segment with its industry-leading features and specifications.”

The iMT variant contributes to one fourth of its total sales and testifies that the model has also revolutionised the adaption of new technologies.

With the introduction of the exclusively made-in-India Sonet, Kia set a benchmark in the compact-SUV segment with its unique offerings and many first-in-segment features.

Kia recently launched the refreshed version of Sonet with ten new enhancements.