Kochi steamer agents meet Customs official

The managing committee members of Cochin Steamer Agents’ Association visited the new Commissioner of Customs, Kochi, Mohammed Yousaf, and held discussions on the current market trends and scenarios related to the exim trade.
The CSAA representatives discussed the changes in Customs policies and procedures with the implementation of the new Sea Cargo Manifest and Transshipment Regulations 2019, which is expected soon.
The issues being faced by the trade due to sudden imposition/increase in the Customs duty for imports from Pakistan was also highlighted. It is pointed out that many importers in Kochi, who had imported cement from Pakistan before the date of notification were affected by the unexpected hike.
Consequentially, more than 200 containers are stranded in different CFS and ICTT. Many were abandoned by the importers, as they are not able to pay the escalated duty.
