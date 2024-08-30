Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), on Thursday announced the launch of the Bengal Middle East Express (BMEx), a new container vessel service connecting the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) with the Jebel Ali Port in the UAE.

This service, initiated by Ocean Salute Line of Singapore in partnership with MBK Logistix, will enhance global connectivity for the port. “The inaugural vessel, Yong Yue 11, is set to arrive at HDC on September 6. The BMEx service will follow a Haldia-Chittagong-Jebel Ali-Haldia route, linking Bengal and the Eastern-Indian industrial hub with one of the key ports in the Middle East,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Congratulating the team at HDC in this regard, Rathendra Raman, Chairperson of the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, said, “In today’s rapidly evolving global trade environment, efficiency and flexibility are essential. We are proud to introduce the Bengal Middle East Express service, which not only establishes a direct connection between Haldia and Jebel Ali but also opens new avenues for trade and economic growth in the region.”

Raman said that in order to support this initiative, SMPK has offered substantial discounts on vessel-related charges for container vessels calling directly from Southeast Asia, the Far East, and Middle East ports. “This service is a testament to our commitment to enhancing our port’s competitiveness on the global stage and supporting the region’s EXIM trade,” Raman added.

The BMEx service will revolutionise cargo movement by cutting transit times and costs for regional exporters and importers. By bypassing traditional transshipment ports, it reduces delays, lowers operational costs, and avoids congestion, the statement said, adding that this direct route will enhance supply chain efficiency, reliability, and competitiveness, giving businesses better access to global markets.

