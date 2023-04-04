Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, is looking to completely privatise cargo handling operations by 2030. Nearly 10 per cent of the cargo handled by the port is currently through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The aim is to scale it beyond 80 per cent by 2030.

According to PL Haranadh, Chairman, SMP Kolkata, the plan is to completely privatise cargo handling operations, with the port retaining only marine operations, to promote healthy competition among operators and market-driven prices in a win-win for all stakeholders.

“By 2030, 80 per cent of entire operation would come under the landlord or PPP model. At present it is at around 10 per cent. The cargo handling operations will be with the PPP operator while the marine operations will remain completely with the port,” Haranadh said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

To augment the port capacity, SMP Kolkata is relying on PPP projects in a big way. During 2022-23, the port awarded three major projects with an investment of ₹730 crore through PPP mode. This is expected to add 6.7 million tonnes (MT) capacity.

Surge in cargo traffic

SMP Kolkata witnessed a near 13 per cent rise in cargo handled at 65.66 MT during FY23, as against 58.175 MT in FY22. A major share came from growth in coking coal supply to steel plants at around 11 MT this year as against 7.6 MT last year.

Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) saw 13 per cent rise in cargo handling at 48.61 MT while Kolkata Dock System (KDS) recorded 11 per cent rise at 17.05MT during FY23. HDC’s handling of 48.61 MT during FY23 is the highest ever since its inception, he said.

It is to be noted that SMP Kolkata had earlier surpassed the Ministry’s target of 61 MT collectively and individually at its twin dock systems HDC and KDS.

The increasing cargo throughput was driven by the port’s efforts to improve productivity, safety and business development capacity utilisation, among others, he said.

During 2022-23, SMP Kolkata handled the highest ever rail-borne cargo of 34.61 MT, surpassing the previous high of 30.19 MT in FY22. It also recorded the highest ever handling of rail-borne traffic at 28.81 MT last fiscal, which is a jump of around 19 per cent over FY22.

SMP Kolkata expects good traction in demand for cargo traffic to Bangladesh and northeastern states through the Indo Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route. Cargo traffic of 4.04 MT was achieved in 2022-23 with Bangladesh and 1.87 MT with Nepal.

According to Haranadh, SMP Kolkata has close to 11,000 acres at its disposal and looks to “commercially monetise” it. The port is preparing a detailed master plan, which is expected to be ready by June 2023. SMP Kolkata has floated an ‘expression of interest’ for developing a multi-modal logistic terminal on about 60 acres, 2 km from Kolkata dock. These projects would facilitate warehousing, cold storage, truck terminal, rail and road connectivity.