Konkan Railway electrification to help save ₹150 crore in fuel cost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated to the nation the completely electrified 740-km of Konkan Railway route via video conference in Bengaluru by flagging off electric loco trains from Ratnagiri, Madgaon and Udupi.

According to a statement by the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL), the ₹1,287-crore electrification project was completed under the ‘Mission 100 per cent electrification-Moving towards net zero carbon emission’. The project will help save fuel expenditure of ₹150 crore per annum, the statement added.

Electrification of Konkan Railway route was completed in five phases —Thokur-Bijoor, Bijoor-Karwar, Karwar-Thivim, Thivim-Ratnagiri and Ratnagiri-Roha. Ratnagiri-Thivim was the last section to be commissioned on March 28.

On the electrification of the route, the statement further said there will be seamless operation on electric traction, pollution-free mode of transportation, and reduced dependence on high speed diesel.

The electrification of the KRCL route will also improve the average speed and throughput of the section and will help in line capacity augmentation and utilisation.

The electrification will lead to higher operational efficiency and lower unit cost of transportation, the statement added.