Konkan Railway gets ready for monsoon

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL) has said that it has taken all the steps to ensure safe travel for passengers travelling during the monsoon season. All the planned safety works from Kolad (after Roha station of Central Railway) to Thokur (before Mangaluru station) route are completed.

A press release said that the geo-safety works executed along the railway line in the last 13 years have significantly reduced the incidences of boulder fall and soil slip, ensuring safe running of trains. No major disruption to train services has occurred on account of boulder fall during monsoons in the last six years.

Around 630 personnel will be patrolling the Konkan Railway route during the monsoon. Vulnerable locations will be patrolled round-the-clock, stationary watchmen will be deployed for 24 hours, and speed restrictions will be imposed, according to the release.

The loco drivers are instructed to run the trains at a speed of 40 km per hour in case of heavy rainfall when visibility is limited. Self-propelled Accident Relief Medical Vans (ARMVs), with provision of operation theatre, are kept ready at Ratnagiri and Verna (Goa) along with accident relief train, it said.

Mobile phones have been provided to all safety category staff to contact central control in emergency. Both loco pilots and guards of trains have been provided with walkie-talkie sets and every station on Konkan Railway is equipped with 25-Watt VHF base station, enabling wireless communication .

It said that emergency communication sockets have been provided at a distance of average 1 km along the Konkan Railway route that enables thefield maintenance staff to contact station master and train controllers during any emergency situations.

Satellite phone communication has been provided in ARMV for emergency contact. All main signal aspects on Konkan Railway are replaced with LED for improving signal visibility, the release added.