An Air India Express aircraft (flight number IX385) flying from Kozhikode to Dammam was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to suspected tail-hit and hydraulic failure. The aircraft made a safe landing at around 12.20 pm before dumping its fuel over the Laccadive Sea, South-East of Nagercoil.
Aircrafts use ‘fuel dumping’ (or a fuel jettison) technique in emergencies to reduce weight ahead of executing an unscheduled landing at an intended destination.
At 12.02 pm, an airport spokesman said a ‘local standby’ alert was upgraded into ‘full emergency’ at Thiruvananthapuram as the Boeing 737 aircraft, registered as VT-AYA and sporting a callsign AXB385, hovered at a height of less than 2,500 ft and made its final approach to the international airport.
The Ellora-Ajanta Caves-liveried aircraft with 182 passengers on board had left Kozhikode at 9.45 am. After a suspected tail-hit on take-off, it radioed the Thiruvananthapuram airport for an emergency landing. Its arrival was initially scheduled at 11.03 am but was rescheduled to 12.15 pm.