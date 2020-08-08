Kozikode plane crash: Air India Express to pay interim compensation to victims

Air India Express will pay an interim compensation of ₹10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased passengers who were 12 years and above and ₹5 lakh to passengers below 12 years of age as immediate relief, the airline said in a statement.

In addition, the airline will pay ₹2 lakh to critically injured passengers and ₹50,000 to passengers who were injured in the its plane crash in Kozikode late on Friday.

“Air India Express has established passenger information center and a toll free number has been made available for family or friends of those who may have been on board flights IX-1344. The Toll free number is 1800222271,” the statement added.

The airline is adequately insured and will pay compensation in accordance with applicable law at the appropriate juncture, the statement says.

At least 18 of the over 190 passengers on the repatriation flight from Dubai to Kozikode died when it crash landed on Friday night.