Krishnapatnam Port declares force majeure

Krishnapatnam Port Company Ltd has notified force majeure at the port located in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district, joining other private ports in declaring the event as the Coronavirus crisis roils India’s export-import trade.

“In view of COVID-19 pandemic, Port hereby notifies the "Force Majeure Event", wherein port will not be responsible for any claims, damages, charges, etc. whatsoever arising out of and /or connected to the above Force Majeure event, either directly or indirectly, which without any limitation would include vessel demurrages, inter alia due to pre-berthing or any other delays of whatsoever nature and accordingly the discharge rate guaranteed under the agreement shall also not be applicable for all vessels to be handled at the port for any delay or disturbance in the port services during the Force Majeure period,” Krishnapatnam Port Company Ltd said in a notice to port users and customers.

Krishnapatnam Port is 75 per cent owned by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s biggest private port operating company.

The state government and the district administration has taken drastic measures to lockdown the area which has resulted in unprecedented constraints in movement of man and material to and from port. These may result in the port not being able to perform its obligations under the contract with you, it said.

“Since the impact is ongoing, the port shall notify of the "Cessation of Force Majeure" based on further notifications / directives from the Central Government and State Government as the case may be,” it added.

Port Services are categorized as essential services and therefore, in the interest to protect and secure the supply chain of industries, it was endeavouring to continue port operations with the support of government authorities, the company added.