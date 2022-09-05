KSH logistics opens multi-client facility warehouse in Mumbai

KSH Logistics announced that it has expanded its warehousing footprint by opening a new Multi-Client Facility (MCF) warehouse in Bhiwandi, Mumbai.

The warehouse, spread across a 1,00,000 sq. feet area, with a capacity of over 1,000 pallets, is well equipped with modern infrastructure and provide real-time visibility of the supply chain along with complete integration of WMS and TMS solutions with clients’ ERP systems.

With this expansion, KSH Logistics has spread its MCF business to two key markets of Pune and Mumbai and taken its current capacity to over 3,00,000 sq, feet of warehousing space with over 3,000 pallet positions. Over the next 12 months the company plans on expanding its MCF network to six cities and take up the total area to 7,00,000 square feet with over 7,000 pallet positions.

Ready to use facility

Deepak Tiwari, COO of KSH Logistics, says, “With the new A-Grade MCF warehouse in Bhiwandi, we are giving businesses of all sizes the opportunity to use warehouse space as per their need. We don’t need lengthy contracts, no back-to-back guarantee, no warehouse deposits.”

He further adds, “KSH Logistics is an integrated supply-chain logistics solution provider in India providing a network of Multi-Client Facilities across India to support businesses save up to 10 per cent on their operational costs through our techno-logistics solutions and networks. We have a ready-for-use capacity for e-commerce and small businesses and offering them pan-India distribution capabilities and inventory storage facilities in Bhiwandi and Pune. Our expansion plan includes setting facilities in NCR and Bengaluru regions.”

Snehil A Singhai, Head – Business Development added, “we have an asset-light plug-and-play model where businesses can use the space and pay as per use. The new A-Grade Multi-Client Facility warehouse offers DC consolidation model and network optimization services. At this facility, value-added services like co-packing, kitting, and labelling are also available, along with extending B2B distribution services through our fleet of vehicles and electric vehicles.”