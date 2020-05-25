Logistics

Lack of permission to operate special chartered flights hurts seafarers’ job prospects

P Manoj MUMBAI/MAY 25 | Updated on May 25, 2020 Published on May 25, 2020

An estimated 6,000 Indian seafarers have already lost employment opportunities to Filipinos, Ukrainians and Chinese due to lack of permission for chartered flights

Lack of government permission by Monday to a ship management company to run a chartered flight on May 28 to Colombo, will kill the employment chances of some 150 Indian seafarers on board five ships.

The issue highlights the ‘soft handling’ of the crew change crisis by the Indian government.

About 150 Indian seafarers have been lined up by V R Maritime for the Mumbai to Colombo flight via Chennai. Each such chartered flight including the return flight costs some Rs 50 lakhs which is borne by the ship management company.

“If we don’t get confirmation for the chartered flight by today, we will have to hand over these 150 jobs to Russians, Chinese and Filipinos,” said Captain Sanjay Prashar, Managing director, V R Maritime and a member on India’s National Shipping Board.

An estimated 6,000 Indian seafarers have already lost employment opportunities to Filipinos, Ukrainians and Chinese due to lack of permission for chartered flights, he said.

Another ten-yard delivery of crew are lined up in the next couple of months.

Issues regarding crew change in other Countries

Countries such as Russia and Dubai do not allow crew change at their ports. The crew change procedures unveiled by Singapore recently are too rigid besides VISA’s are not available for many countries due to shut down of embassies.

Indian seafarers are hence at the mercy of a few locations such as Japan, South Korea and Colombo for crew change.

Seafarers arriving at Colombo airport will have to take a connecting flight within six hours, else they have to stay in quarantine facilities provided by the Sri Lankan government till they take the next flight. Indian seafarers can take COVID tests in Sri Lanka.

Measures taken by the Government

With a view to facilitate sign-on of Indian seafarers at foreign ports, the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed Indian seafarers to travel by chartered flights arranged by employers in addition to the Vande Bharat flights run by Air India.

“With this, the Indian seafarers are allowed to sign-on and sign-off at all Indian ports, anchorages of Indian ports and also at any foreign port, provided the other country allows them to join from their ports. Once again, India has taken the lead in crew change while ensuring protection of its seafarers,” said Amitabh Kumar, Director General of Shipping.

Further, giving a huge relief to the seafarers waiting to come back home, the employers have also been allowed to charter flights to repatriate Indian seafarers back home. This is in addition to their repatriation through Vande Bharat flights, Kumar said.

The government has so far granted permission to one chartered flight.

MMS Maritime (India) Pvt Ltd ran a chartered flight from Bangalore to Colombo to facilitate the movement of 50 Indian seafarers to get employment opportunity in South Korea. It flew empty on the return leg, though there are some 100 Indian seafarers stranded in Colombo.

What seafarers have to say

“With each state adopting its own rules on the mandatory 14 days quarantine at destination airports after domestic flights, the government plan is not helping seafarers,” said a seafarer, calling for uniformity among states in this regard.

V R Maritime’s Prashar said that the chartered flight operations is also hit by a government rule that the return leg should get permission from the ministries of Home Affairs, External Affairs, Civil Aviation, Shipping and the respective state governments, an exercise that entails a time lag of as much as 15 days.

“Instead of allowing full capacity utilisation, bureaucracy is thrown in the face of companies. Is the government implicitly trying to disallow crew change,” asks another seafarer.

Published on May 25, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Sincerely,

Support Quality Journalism
shipping
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Chaos at airports as domestic flight operations resume after two months
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.