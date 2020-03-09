Lalamove to expand operations

Logistics services provider Lalamove on Monday said it plans to expand its presence in India and has a target to enter tier-II cities by the end of this year. Launched in Hong Kong in December 2013, Lalamove claims to be operating in 250 cities worldwide. “Lalamove is operating in over 250 cities across the world... Its target is to expand to 10 tier-II cities by the end of 2020,” the company said in a statement.

It said it has completed its target to expand to tier-I cities. The statement said the logistics landscape in India is highly fragmented and unorganised, with organised players accounting for about 10 per cent of the total market share.