Last arch segment on Chenab rail bridge completed

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The last arch segment was lowered on Chenab bridge, the highest rail bridge globally, Monday morning, completing setting up of the arch for the bridge, railway officials said.
This is a key milestone in the challenging project that will connect Kashmir Valley with the remaining portion of the country with a rail link, taking the project a step closer to completion.
The bridge has many firsts, including the technology being used, said several officials from Northern Railway, Konkan Railway and Udhampur Baramulla Srinagar Rail Link (UBSRL) project in a virtual conference.
On DRDO’s advice, the bridge has been made blast-proof; it is made to withstand most high-intensity earthquakes and an NABL-accredited testing lab was set up at the location. A security system will be put in place for its safety.
CCEA approves industrial development scheme for J&K
One of the largest cable cranes was set up for the project, roads had to be built to reach the construction site, and Railways also set up a mini township with 600 dwelling units for the construction. Now, the arch has to be filled with concrete.
This is a part of UBSRL rail project that will directly connect Kanyakumari with Kashmir.
The 1,315-km long bridge is located 359 km above river bed. The steel used is suitable for temperatures from -10 to 40 degrees centigrade. Bridge construction used fabrication of 28,660 million tonnes of steel, 10 lakh cubic metre earthwork, 66,000 cubic metre concrete and 26 km of motorable roads. The bridge is designed to withstand high wind speeds of over 250 kmph.
Centre makes a fresh attempt to build transhipment port at Kanyakumari
This rail transport project will help trade, tourism in the region and the armed forces as well.
Global expertise was also used for the engineering marvel – with Leonhardt, Andra and Partners, Germany, involved in designing; firms from the UK were involved and expertise from IIT Delhi and Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, was used.
The contractor for the project is Chenab Bridge Project Undertaking (Afcons with other players). The process of closing the arch started on February 20, 2021.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
The uncertainty and upheaval engendered by the pandemic and the lockdowns across the world have led to the ...
On this day in 1932, Bruno Hauptmann was executed for the kidnapping and death of Charles Lindbergh Jr, the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...