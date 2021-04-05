Last arch segment on Chenab rail bridge completed

The last arch segment was lowered on Chenab bridge, the highest rail bridge globally, Monday morning, completing setting up of the arch for the bridge, railway officials said.

This is a key milestone in the challenging project that will connect Kashmir Valley with the remaining portion of the country with a rail link, taking the project a step closer to completion.

The bridge has many firsts, including the technology being used, said several officials from Northern Railway, Konkan Railway and Udhampur Baramulla Srinagar Rail Link (UBSRL) project in a virtual conference.

On DRDO’s advice, the bridge has been made blast-proof; it is made to withstand most high-intensity earthquakes and an NABL-accredited testing lab was set up at the location. A security system will be put in place for its safety.

One of the largest cable cranes was set up for the project, roads had to be built to reach the construction site, and Railways also set up a mini township with 600 dwelling units for the construction. Now, the arch has to be filled with concrete.

This is a part of UBSRL rail project that will directly connect Kanyakumari with Kashmir.

The 1,315-km long bridge is located 359 km above river bed. The steel used is suitable for temperatures from -10 to 40 degrees centigrade. Bridge construction used fabrication of 28,660 million tonnes of steel, 10 lakh cubic metre earthwork, 66,000 cubic metre concrete and 26 km of motorable roads. The bridge is designed to withstand high wind speeds of over 250 kmph.

This rail transport project will help trade, tourism in the region and the armed forces as well.

Global expertise

Global expertise was also used for the engineering marvel – with Leonhardt, Andra and Partners, Germany, involved in designing; firms from the UK were involved and expertise from IIT Delhi and Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, was used.

The contractor for the project is Chenab Bridge Project Undertaking (Afcons with other players). The process of closing the arch started on February 20, 2021.