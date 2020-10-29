Last date for submission of EoI for Air India extended to December 14

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The last date for submission of Expression of Interest for Air India has been extended till December 14 from October 30 earlier.
The Qualified Institutional Bidders will be invited to start bidding for AI from December 28, the latest Corrigendum states.
The divestment of Air India restarted on January 27 this year with the government seeking to sell 100 per cent of its equity share capital in the state-owned airline, including Air India’s shareholding interest of 100 per cent in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.
Initially, a deadline of March 17 was set for interested parties to submit their bids. At that time the government hoped to identify the pre-qualified bidders by March 31, followed by the second stage of the divestment process, with price bids being called to eventually decide who Air India would be sold to. It was then estimated that it would take another two to three months after March for the entire process to be completed. Ernst & Young is the transaction advisor for the divestment process
Unlike the previous failed bid to sell AI, this time the government has decided to off-load its entire stake. When the divestment process started, the airline’s debt had been reduced to Rs 23,286 crore from Rs 60,074 crore previously. The government has also clarified that the net working capital is zero, which means that the Maharaja’s current assets are equal to its current liabilities.
Sources in the government said it is looking at the divestment to stop funding losses that the airline has repeatedly been posting, adding that the government needed to give flexibility in uncertain environment. “It is good money chasing bad money,” a senior government official said.
Domestic air fares will continue to be capped at the lower and upper level for another three months from the earlier deadline of November 24, Hardeep Puri, Minister of State for Civil Aviation said on Thursday.
Read also:
Read also:
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...