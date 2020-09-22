Launch digital platform to help fishing boats in distress: NMPT to Fisheries Department

New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) has urged the Karnataka Fisheries Department to come out with a mobile app or a digital communication platform to allow the entry of fishing boats in distress to the port.

AV Ramana, Chairman of NMPT, said that New Mangalore Port is always sympathetic towards the problems of local fishing community and responding to their issues. Recently fishing boats in distress were allowed to enter the port for shelter when the sea was rough during monsoon.

As per the guidelines of Union Home Ministry, NMPT comes under ISPS (International Ship and Port Safety) regulations, which is an international security regulation.

Digitised procedure

He said NMPT had written to the Karnataka Fisheries Department long back to follow a well-documented digitised procedure to balance between regulations and fishing trawlers’ distress requirements.

“But Fisheries Department never tries to work on it and just acts as a silent spectator, in spite of our repeated follow-up. In the absence of well-defined system, allowing fishing trawlers will lead to breach of security by the international shipping community and also by Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government,” he said, adding, “If we don’t follow or breach ISPS then NMPT will be stopped to do exim cargo handling operations by international maritime community.”

The security at NMPT is managed by CISF (Central Industrial Security Force). He said the CISF can allow any boat or trawler only with proper authorisation and identification to enter the port.

Stressing the need for a well-defined digitised platform for the entry of any boat or trawler to the port, he said the Karnataka Fisheries Department, which deals with fishing trawlers, has to coordinate and identify the trawlers in distress through mobile app or digital communication.

Nothing is happening in spite of regular follow-up by NMPT. The department expects NMPT to allow trawlers without following proper digital procedures as and when there is a distress, Ramana said. Still NMPT is helping the trawlers in distress after verifying their credentials.

Urging the Fisheries Department to design and follow a proper system with regard to fishing trawlers, he said this will ensure safety of life and trawlers at sea particularly during monsoon season. This will enable NMPT to help fishing trawlers in distress without breach of ISPS, he added.