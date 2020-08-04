LLF-Boeing first batch of trainees in aerospace manufacturing graduate

Entrepreneurs, by their DNA, are problem solvers: Vaitheeswaran
The first batch of Boeing – Learning Links Foundation (LLF) trainees, numbering 28, graduated in aerospace manufacturing.
The year-long programme was sponsored by Boeing, in association with GKD Institute of Technological Resources (GKDITR) and Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (LMW).
LLF, an NGO, working on educating and skilling the youth, has in a release said that this was Boeing’s first such programme in Tamil Nadu towards preparing a future-ready workforce in aerospace manufacturing, including MSMEs.
The training focused on imparting skills in design and manufacturing of tools for the aerospace sector. The programme comprised six months classroom training at GKDITR, followed by six months on-the-job at LMW Advanced Technology Centre, Coimbatore, apart from technical and soft skills training.
Congratulating the students, TN Industries Minister MC Sampath said due importance has been given for creation of human resources with relevant talent and skills in the State’s Aerospace and Defence Industrial Policy released early last year.
The government would facilitate augmentation of the right talent pool, besides providing opportunities for continuous learning and improvement through partnering with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Indian OEMs, and education and research institutions on public-private partnership (PPP) mode to upgrade existing polytechnics, engineering colleges, flying training schools and Universities in aerospace and Defence-specific skills training and to establish new such units, the minister said, emphasising the emergence of Coimbatore as a prominent node in TN’s aerospace corridor.
Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, Chairman and Managing Director, LMW, highlighted the company’s commitment to skill-building.
Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India, while reiterating that Boeing’s skill development initiatives were in line with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, said the company imparts training to hundreds of pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers, technicians, and frontline factory workers across the country with Indian aerospace partners.
