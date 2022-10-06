Consolidated Shipping Line (CSL) India, Kochi-based leading logistics service provider, has announced expansion plans on the occasion of completing 25 years of its services. The company will set up a modern warehouse with an area of 50,000 sq ft in Chennai.

Ajai Joseph, Chairman and CEO, CSL India, said that the warehouse will have another 50,000 sq ft open yard storage facility and 20,000 sq ft area demarcated for container storage and repair. The company is setting up the warehouse with an estimated investment of ₹25 crore.

The import customers can use the facility to keep their cargo devanned from the container after customs clearance and distribute their orders to the customers fully or partially, said Ajai Joseph, adding that the exporters can use the warehouse for storing their containers as well.

NVOCC service expansion

The company has also decided to expand its Non-Vessel Operating Container Carrier (NVOCC) services, a carrier with own containers but using the slots of a vessel operator. CSL, which has been currently operating 1,000 own containers, is planning to increase it to 2,000, he said.

As part of the plans to expand its services, the company will open a new office in Dubai. Besides, it has also started packing and moving services at the international level. The service is being offered to embassies, Indian Navy and individuals.

Started in 1997, CSL India is offering cargo transport services through road, sea and sky and related services. It offers various services such as customs clearance, air freight service and domestic courier service. The company’s logistics services are available in Europe, South Asia, Middle East and Africa.