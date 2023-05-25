Logistics company MOVIN, which is a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises, launched its new strategic hub in Kanchipuram, Chennai, and announced the introduction of electric vehicles (EV) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, starting in June.

The company operates 11 hubs across major cities- Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Chennai. The hub in Chennai will enhance direct delivery services offered by MOVIN from the city and its adjoining industrial districts to high-demand cities including Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, providing them with faster, fully-predictable, and day and time-definite delivery, in the rapidly expanding B2B logistics space.

“We are proud of the journey that MOVIN has made in the first year by establishing a highly-reliable pan India network and a loyal customer base. We are deeply grateful to our valued customers for their unwavering partnership and support throughout this journey,” said JB Singh, Director, MOVIN Express.

Expanding presence

In the new fiscal year of 2023-2024, it aims to extend its presence into additional tier 2 and tier 3 cities, supporting the logistics requirements of large enterprises, new-age businesses, and SMEs.

Established with a vision to deliver efficient B2B logistics services, it caters to customers spanning across diverse sectors such as IT and electronic peripherals, apparel, healthcare equipment, auto components, e-commerce, pharma, consumer durables, and FMCG. The company has expanded its Express End-of-Day service from three markets (Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru) at its launch to 49 cities across India within a year.