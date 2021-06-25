Logistics

L&T Chief meets Telangana CM; seeks support for Hyderabad metro

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 25, 2021

K Chandrashekhar Rao

KCR assures extending help in the backdrop of pandemic disruption.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao today assured that the government would look into concerns of Hyderabad metro rail project that have cropped up due to the Covid crisis and assured of the State support.

While stating that the Hyderabad Metro offered a safe and protective transportation system during the Corona pandemic, the CM has assured the L&T team that the state government would extend all support to it to take innovative measures to run the Metro more efficiently.

During a meeting the Chief Minister had with L&T CEO and MD S N Subrahmanyan on Friday at Pragathi Bhavan, the L&T representatives requested State support in the backdrop of the Metro project incurring losses due to Corona pandemic disruption.

Home Minister Mehmood Ali, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Metro MD NVS Reddy, Hyderabad Metro CEO KVB Reddy and senior officials were present.

The CM, after discussing the problems of L&T relating to the Metro Rail and other related issues, agreed to extend necessary support, according to a statement.

He instructed the officials concerned to examine how the government could extend support to L&T as per rules. They were asked to review the matter and submit a report for follow-up action.

Published on June 25, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Indian Railways
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
Telangana
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.