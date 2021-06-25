L&T Chief meets Telangana CM; seeks support for Hyderabad metro

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao today assured that the government would look into concerns of Hyderabad metro rail project that have cropped up due to the Covid crisis and assured of the State support.

While stating that the Hyderabad Metro offered a safe and protective transportation system during the Corona pandemic, the CM has assured the L&T team that the state government would extend all support to it to take innovative measures to run the Metro more efficiently.

During a meeting the Chief Minister had with L&T CEO and MD S N Subrahmanyan on Friday at Pragathi Bhavan, the L&T representatives requested State support in the backdrop of the Metro project incurring losses due to Corona pandemic disruption.

Home Minister Mehmood Ali, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Metro MD NVS Reddy, Hyderabad Metro CEO KVB Reddy and senior officials were present.

The CM, after discussing the problems of L&T relating to the Metro Rail and other related issues, agreed to extend necessary support, according to a statement.

He instructed the officials concerned to examine how the government could extend support to L&T as per rules. They were asked to review the matter and submit a report for follow-up action.