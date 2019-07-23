L&T Hyderabad Metro to have 8 MWp solar rooftop capacity by end of 2019

Lok Capital invests in breakfast cereal maker Monsoon Harvest
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has planned captive solar plants with a capacity of approximately 8 mega watt peak (MWp) in Metro depots and on station rooftops.
The company expects solar units to meet 15 per cent of the total electrical consumption.
As on date, 3 MWp has been commissioned and another 1 MWp is ready for commissioning.
DVS Raju, the Chief Electrical Inspector to Government of India (CEIG) for Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, inspected the 1MWp Solar Installation at HMR-Uppal Depot and related 0.54/33 KV power evacuation substation.
This plant has been developed on RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company) model by Ampsolar Generation Private Limited, through a power purchase agreement with L&T MRHL.
Upon successful inspection and grant of sanction from the CEIG, the operational solar plant capacity in Hyderabad Metro Rail premises at Uppal Depot will be 4 MWp. This is expected to generate approximately 18000 units energy per day and shall form 8 per cent of the total energy demand.
DVS. Raju said, “It is a great initiative to tap renewable potential to reduce carbon footprint.”
KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL said, “This shall be a milestone in achieving sustainability objectives of the project. Installation activities on other sites are in full swing and the metro is expected to achieve 8 MWp capacity of solar installation by the end of the year. With this solar plant commissioning, both Uppal and Miyapur depots shall become power surplus.”
The metro is implementing an elevated network of rails across three dense corridors. About 66 km of the 72 metro will be fully operational by the fourth quarter of the this year, barring the Old City link.
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
Toch raises pre-Series A funding Toch (Vogueme Technologies Pvt Ltd), an interactive video platform using AI ...
Anil Srinivasan’s Rhapsody helps children learn different subjects through music
Sunu Mathew’s start-up provides solutions for pallet and container pooling
The housing sector blues are a cause for concern, but a Budget boost for affordable homes paves the way for ...
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
It was a muted June 2019 quarter for Reliance Industries (RIL) with consolidated profit growing just 7 per ...
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...