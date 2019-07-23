L&T Hyderabad Metro to have 8 MWp solar rooftop capacity by end of 2019

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has planned captive solar plants with a capacity of approximately 8 mega watt peak (MWp) in Metro depots and on station rooftops.

The company expects solar units to meet 15 per cent of the total electrical consumption.

As on date, 3 MWp has been commissioned and another 1 MWp is ready for commissioning.

DVS Raju, the Chief Electrical Inspector to Government of India (CEIG) for Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, inspected the 1MWp Solar Installation at HMR-Uppal Depot and related 0.54/33 KV power evacuation substation.

This plant has been developed on RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company) model by Ampsolar Generation Private Limited, through a power purchase agreement with L&T MRHL.

Upon successful inspection and grant of sanction from the CEIG, the operational solar plant capacity in Hyderabad Metro Rail premises at Uppal Depot will be 4 MWp. This is expected to generate approximately 18000 units energy per day and shall form 8 per cent of the total energy demand.

DVS. Raju said, “It is a great initiative to tap renewable potential to reduce carbon footprint.”

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL said, “This shall be a milestone in achieving sustainability objectives of the project. Installation activities on other sites are in full swing and the metro is expected to achieve 8 MWp capacity of solar installation by the end of the year. With this solar plant commissioning, both Uppal and Miyapur depots shall become power surplus.”

The metro is implementing an elevated network of rails across three dense corridors. About 66 km of the 72 metro will be fully operational by the fourth quarter of the this year, barring the Old City link.