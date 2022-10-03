L&TMetro Rail Hyderabad has rolled out an end-to-end digital payment-enabled metro ticket booking through WhatsApp eTicketing facility in association with its delivery partner Billeasy, a Fintech platform.

After several trials in the past few months, Hyderabad Metro Rail added the new mode of digital ticket booking via WhatsApp in association with Billeasy and AFC partner, ShellinfoGlobalsg, Singapore for the technology integration.

The new service provides commuters an option to travel seamlessly on Hyderabad Metro Rail. They can now simply purchase an e-Ticket on their own WhatsApp number, which can be displayed at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates to proceed for the journey.

Also read WhatsApp bans over 23 lakh Indian accounts in August

“In line with the Digital India mission, we are happy to launch India’s first Metro WhatsApp eTicketing facility with a fully digital payment gateway to elevate our passenger experience and enhance our service excellence. This is also in line with our philosophy to go green,’‘ KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&T MRHL said in a release.