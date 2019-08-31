L&T to construct greenfield Navi Mumbai airport

GVK’s step down subsidiary, Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAPL) has awarded Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract for the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport to the Transportation Infrastructure and Buildings & Factories businesses of L&T Construction.

The key development spectrum covers cut and fill works, terminal works including departure and arrival forecourts, airfield development works (a 3,700 m long south runway, apron systems, taxiway systems, airfield ground lighting &other facilities), landside facilities (roads, multilevel car parking), utilities & support facilities.

The passenger terminal building that has been designed by Zaha Hadid Architects is being developed to initially handle a capacity of 10 million passengers per annum (MPA). The project will subsequently be enhanced to handle 20 MPA.

GVK Reddy, Founder and Chairman, GVK: “With the commissioning of the iconic Terminal 2 at Mumbai airport and designing the under construction GardenTerminal 2 at Bengaluru airport, GVK had set new benchmarks in the Indian airports’ sector. Now for the Navi Mumbai International Airport, we have to raise the bar over and above what we have achieved at Mumbai and Bengaluru airports. For this, we are happy to partner with L&T yet again, as their team is very much in sync with our philosophy of delivering world-class quality and creating landmarks for others to follow. Am confident that with the high standards of excellence that L&T brings to the table, we will deliver yet another world-class airport that will be the pride of India”.

S N Subrahmanyan, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, L&T: “With its burgeoning demand, Mumbai city was in dire need of a second airport and we are happy that we have bagged the mandate to build the Navi Mumbai airport. GVK has entrusted L&T to develop some of their major infrastructures and L&T reciprocates their commitment to build a world-class airport and to transform GVK’s vision into reality. L&T stands committed to a project of global standards to time and quality. Having built almost all the major international airports in the country including Terminal 2 of the Mumbai International Airport, this order once again affirms our credentials as the foremost builders of airport infrastructure in the country.”