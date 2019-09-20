L&T to submit final report on KoPT’s 90 mt capacity augmentation plan soon

New M Series phones from Samsung
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
The Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) is expecting L&T Consultancy to submit its final report relating to capacity augmentation of the port based on demand patterns and cargo movement projections in the next two months.
According to Vinit Kumar, Chairman, KoPT, the consultancy had submitted a draft report on developing a master plan recently.
“They submitted a draft report recently and based on that we have given our comments. We should have the final report within the next two months,” Kumar told BusinessLine on the sidelines of a session organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Wednesday.
KoPT had roped in L&T Consultancy to develop a master plan so as to determine which sector will drive demand, and finalise augmentation plans. The port trust is planning a near 40 per cent capacity augmentation to be able to handle 90 million tonnes (mt) of cargo annually across the Haldia and Kolkata docks. The increase is expected over the next four-five years.
While the Haldia port will see a near 45 per cent increase in capacity to 65 mt, up from the existing 45 mt it handles annually, the Kolkata dock will see a 47 per cent capacity rise to 25 mt from 17 mt of cargo, annually.
Based on the draft report submitted by the consultancy, the target (of ramping up capacity) “looks achievable”, he said.
KoPT, which created a record by handling 63.7 mt of cargo traffic in 2018-19, almost 10 per cent higher as compared to 57.9 mt in 2017-18, is expecting to grow by 10 per cent this year.
“We have grown at over 6.5 per cent since the beginning of this fiscal till August. Our busy season starts in October. We hope to be able to grow by 10 per cent,” he said.
According to Kumar, the rise in trade activity led to increased volume of traffic handled by the ports in the eastern region and the trend is likely to continue.
While the volume of traffic handled by the eastern ports grew by about 15 per cent, the same for western ports grew by about 7 per cent.
“The western ports may have a high base but the eastern ports are catching up fast,” he said.
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
Not a tablet, not a smartphone, but a simple hear-and-see hub for information and home control
The Mi Neckband has decent sound and affordable pricing
Oppo’s sub-brand revamps its range and keeps the competition on its toes
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports