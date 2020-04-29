Lufthansa Group to make face masks mandatory from May 4

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
If you’re flying with any airlines of the Lufthansa Group, you will mandatorily have to wear a mask from May 4 till August 31. The airline Group is asking all passengers to wear a mouth-nose cover onboard their flights from May 4 on all its airlines as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.
Also, the current regulation of Lufthansa Group Airlines to keep the neighbouring seat free in Economy and Premium Economy Class will no longer apply, as wearing the mouth-nose cover provides adequate health protection. Due to the current low occupancy rate, seats will nevertheless be allocated as widely as possible throughout the cabin.
The company recommended that passengers wear them throughout the entire journey, i.e. also before or after the flight at the airport, whenever the required minimum distance cannot be guaranteed without restriction.
“Despite numerous adjustments to service procedures, it is not always possible to maintain the required distance on a flight. Therefore, this measure serves as additional protection for all passengers,” Lufthansa said on Wednesday.
All flight attendants on Lufthansa Group flights in direct contact with customers will also wear a corresponding mask.
The Lufthansa Group is thus complying with the official regulations of numerous European countries in which the wearing of a mouth and nose cover is now mandatory in public places. India too has made it compulsory to wear a mask in public places.
“All passengers are requested to bring their own mouth and nose cover. A reusable fabric mask is recommended, but all other types of coverings such as simple disposable masks or scarves, are also possible. The airlines will inform their passengers in advance by SMS or e-mail and on their websites about the new regulation,” it said.
The obligation to wear the mask will preliminarily apply until 31.08.2020.
In principle, infection on board remains very unlikely. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, “no concrete cases of transmission on Lufthansa Group flights have become known,” Lufthansa claimed.
All Lufthansa Group aircraft are equipped with the highest quality air filters, which guarantee air quality similar to that in an operating theatre. In addition, the air circulates vertically instead of being distributed throughout the cabin.
Lufthansa Group airlines serve 270 destinations in 105 countries, offering 10,775 weekly frequencies (winter 19/20). The current fleet is comprised of 763 aircraft.
