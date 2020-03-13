Lufthansa, Swiss airlines suspend flights to India

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
Lufthansa and Swiss airlines have suspended their flights to India on Friday between March 14 and 16. This came in due to the new travel restrictions published by Indian authorities on March 12.
On Thursday, the Indian Government suspended “all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment, project visas” until April 15. The visa-free travel facility for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) holders has been suspended.
The Lufthansa Group in a statement on Friday said that “Lufthansa and Swiss have suspended their flights to their Indian destinations from March 14 to/including March 16. In this context, the safety and well-being of our customers and crews remain our highest priority.”
In the meantime, Lufthansa Group has extended its waiver policy that already offers customers extensive rebooking options for existing and future bookings. “Lufthansa Group customers now can also keep their ticket valid without a new flight reservation and use it at a later time; new travel may be completed as late as December 31, 2020. In this regard customers have time until May 31 to inform Lufthansa Group about their new preferred travel date,” it added.
BusinessLine had reported that nearly 585 international flights have been cancelled to and from India between February 1 and March 6 because of the outbreak of coronavirus. As many as 16 international airlines have cancelled 492 flights and four private Indian airlines have cancelled 93 flights during this period.
