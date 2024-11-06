In a major boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the Centre plans to deploy the domestically produced Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv Mark-III in offshore oil and gas operations.

Accordingly, the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL)-made ALH Civil Dhruv-NG (Next Generation) is being pitched to be deployed by the state-run Pawan Hans’ off-shore operations.

The civilian version of the military ALH Mk-III, is powered by the ‘Shakti’ engines and features a civil-certified glass cockpit.

Even though, the ALH Civil Dhruv has been in service of civil operators since 2003, this will be the first time the chopper is being pitched to be deployed in offshore operations.

Speaking to businessline, sources said that the move will give a boost to the domestic aerospace manufacturing sector as well as provide a quality product to the state-owned Pawan Hans.

At present, the helicopter is going through a regulatory approval process.

“The licence will open opportunities for HAL in the civilian market where the demand for helicopters is there and is likely to grow in the coming years,” industry sources told businessline.

At present, there are 300 such choppers being operated by various defence and government entities.

Multiple roles

Besides off-shore operations, the helicopter has the ability to be used in multiple roles, such as ferrying passengers, search and rescue, and a medical intensive care unit to facilitate the transfer of critically ill patients.

As per sources, the arrangement will provide PHL with a “reliable and cost-effective product”, such as the ALH Civil Dhruv-NG (Next Generation), whose per unit price including life cycle and maintenance cost is lower than other choppers with similar features.

On an average these kind of choppers cost in the range of more than ₹120 crore per unit.

Presently, PHL plans to replace 17 old choppers and has asked for funds from the Centre to do so.

“The move will be a major ‘Make-in-India’ milestone for India, should ONGC and Pawan Hans choose to operate the Dhruv Mark-III helicopter in production flying in offshore oil and gas operations,” aviation industry expert Mark D Martin, CEO of Martin Consulting, told businessline.

Presently, only Agusta-Leonardo, Airbus/Eurocopter and Bell choppers are used in production flying.

“India’s off-shore oil and gas operations are complex as our operating standards are extremely high due to high humidity, ambient temperatures, low cloud base, haze, and visibility constantly less than 1 km. This won’t be an easy process, but if achieved, the world will have another helicopter on offer for complex offshore oil and gas operations in addition to Airbus/Eurocopter, Agusta-Leonardo, Bell, Sikorsky, and Russian Kazan Mil-Mi helicopters,” Martin said.

India currently has over 315 choppers in civilian roles, more than business jets operating in the country.

According to Martin Consulting research, over 50 choppers are likely to be inducted by various operators in India within the next 24 months, as high demand for choppers has elongated the delivery timelines by 12–18 months from 8–12 months.

Furthermore, the demand, said another industry insider, is emanating from the Centre’s regional air connectivity scheme, UDAN, which has designated routes only for choppers, especially in the north-east and hilly areas.

In addition, demand is expected to be generated by the state government’s healthcare schemes, whereby choppers are required to be used to reach remote areas; besides segments such as high-altitude pilgrimage and law enforcement, there are other untapped markets for the chopper manufacturer in India.