Madras Chamber sends proposals for Parandur airport

The Madras Chamber has urged the Government of Tamil Nadu to address issues related to connectivity before commissioning the new greenfield airport at Parandur. In a letter to MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, T R Kesavan, President of the Madras Chamber, said “It is of paramount importance that the proposed new airport must be designed with parallel runways instead of intersections as the existing airport. This will ensure continuous unhindered aircraft movements and the handling capacity is at its peak efficiency.”

Welcoming the project, Kesavan said, “There can be no two opinions that this timely initiative will be a game changer for the state.” In his recommendations, the Madras Chamber said connectivity needs to be ready before the airport is commissioned. “This will also create pull for both passenger and freight that is presently going to Bengaluru airport,” it said.

The Chamber has given several recommendations on improving the efficiency of the new airport when it comes to handling passengers and cargo.

An investment of ₹20,000 crore is being planned to develop a greenfield airport at Parandur, 60 km from Chennai airport, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a release last week. This comes after Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh had, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, said that the State government had shortlisted Parandur for a greenfield airport.

