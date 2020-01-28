Maersk takes Lanka's supercar to Geneva Motor Show

Coimbatore, January 28

Integrated container logistics company AP Moller-Maersk has embarked on a journey that covers the end-to-end logistics of taking Sri Lanka’s first electric supercar Vega EVX to the Geneva Motor Show 2020 in March.

The car started its journey from the Vega Innovations workshop in Colombo. It is currently en route Port Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

As part of its end-to-end integrated logistics offerings, Maersk aims to provide logistics on landside in addition to the ocean, which includes road and rail transportation, documentation, warehousing, Customs House Brokerage and regulatory documentation, Value Protect (cargo protection from logistics-related risks), labour management for loading and unloading, as well as third party insurance, among others.

Steve Felder, Managing Director, Maersk South Asia, said the project would help open several new opportunities for simplifying special cargo deliveries across India, Sri Lanka, South Asia and globally as well. “Our simplified solution is embedded with our core strategy,” he added.

Harsha Subasinghe, CodeGen Group CEO and founder of Vega Innovations, said, “There are various logistical challenges in shipping of a high-value supercar, requiring an end-to-end solution to increase efficiency and lower the workload. We are now truly relaxed as we have partnered with Maersk to execute this project. The entire journey is being supervised with dedicated teams that constantly monitor our cargo by tracking it real-time."