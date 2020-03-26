Maharashtra government allows safe passage for truck drivers post-Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter appeal

A viral test for leaders
How CEOS, CFOs and CHROs manage the Covid-19 crisis will reflect on performance during recovery
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed safe passage for truck drivers from across India stranded on state borders.
The Chief Minister’s office of Maharashtra was alerted belonging to different parts of the country being stranded in Maharashtra after the centre declared a nationwide 21-day lockdown on Tuesday owing to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
Tharoor had expressed his concern asking for the CMO’s help in allowing safe passage to these drivers, helping them reach their destination.
“Dear @CMOMaharashtra a large number of Kerala truck drivers returning home in empty lorries after delivering fruits&vegetables in Gujarat are held up in Bhiwandi w/out food, water or toilet facilities. Could Maharashtra Govt kindly instruct police to allow them to go to Kerala?” Tharoor wrote on the micro-blogging platform.
“Their conditions are poor &police are behaving inhumanely. Please help. The four hours from PM’s speech to #lockdownindia were not enough for trucks to drive back from Gujarat to Kerala! Please help @AshokChavanINC @milinddeora @AUThackeray,” he further tweeted.
The Maharashtra government soon responded, allowing the drivers to pass through the borders. Politician Aaditya Thackeray had informed Tharoor that the truck drivers had been allowed to leave.
“@ShashiTharoor ji the Kerala truck drivers have been given a safe passage before the lockdown yesterday,” Thackeray tweeted after personally calling to update him.
“Thanks, Aditya @AUTHackeray for calling to inform me the truckers were allowed to leave Maharashtra after due checks & controls. Appreciate the responsiveness & courtesy of yourself & @CMOMaharashtra,” Tharoor had responded.
Truck drivers have been stranded across the country after the announcement of the lockdown. The All India Motor Transport Congress, the apex body of the road transport sector had also urged the government to aid the drivers in reaching their respective destinations safely according to previous reports.
“Drivers and helpers are stranded on highways without food and water. They are facing acute anxiety and hardship. Urgent directions are required from the Centre to States to allow trucks to reach their destination and to help the drivers,” said Kultaran Singh Atwal, President of All India Motor Transport Congress.
“We are getting distress calls from across the country about our truckers and drivers getting stranded on the highways,” Atwal had said in a letter to PM Modi. “Please ensure food and water at tolls, check-posts to them,” he urged the Centre as per the report.
How CEOS, CFOs and CHROs manage the Covid-19 crisis will reflect on performance during recovery
Although deadlines have been pushed to June 30, the pressure to meet targets is overwhelming
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
The measures range from extended grace periods to expedited claims settlement
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...