Mahindra Logistics Q1 PAT rises over four-fold to ₹13.64 cr

PTI | New Delhi, July 29 | Updated on: Jul 29, 2022

Mahindra Logistics reports increase in consolidated profit due to higher revenue

Mahindra Logistics Ltd on Friday reported an over four-fold increase in consolidated profit after tax to ₹13.64 crore for Q1 ended June 30, on the back of higher revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3.04 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Mahindra Logistics Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review grew 35.85 per cent to ₹1,199.9 crore from ₹883.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total expenses in Q1FY23 were higher at ₹1,184.02 crore compared to ₹879.17 crore a year ago, the company said.

During the quarter, the supply chain management vertical clocked a revenue of ₹1,142.74 crore, while the enterprise mobility services segment garnered a revenue of ₹57.16 crore.

Published on July 29, 2022
