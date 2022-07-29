Mahindra Logistics Q1 PAT rises over four-fold to ₹13.64 cr

Mahindra Logistics Ltd on Friday reported an over four-fold increase in consolidated profit after tax to ₹13.64 crore for Q1 ended June 30, on the back of higher revenue.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3.04 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Mahindra Logistics Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review grew 35.85 per cent to ₹1,199.9 crore from ₹883.2 crore in the year-ago period.
Its total expenses in Q1FY23 were higher at ₹1,184.02 crore compared to ₹879.17 crore a year ago, the company said.
During the quarter, the supply chain management vertical clocked a revenue of ₹1,142.74 crore, while the enterprise mobility services segment garnered a revenue of ₹57.16 crore.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.