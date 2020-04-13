Mahindra Logistics to offer free emergency cab services in Chennai

Mahindra Logistics (MLL) has announced that its enterprise mobility business, Alyte, will provide free emergency cab services for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in Chennai.

Alyte will provide these services primarily for senior citizens, disabled individuals, expecting mothers, and so on, who are unable to secure transport for essential services like shopping for essentials and medication, visits to banks, post offices and periodic medical visits, according to a statement.

They will also provide these services to doctors, nurses and others involved in providing essential services. The service will operate 24x7 in close collaboration with Greater Chennai Corporation, within the city limits of Chennai.

“During this period, we have found that people are struggling with transport during emergency requirements. This service will help provide a solution with cars that meet all our standards of hygiene, sanitisation and safety. With support from Greater Chennai Corporation, we will continue these efforts in all possible manner,” said Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

People who are in need of emergency transport can call +91-950067082 to avail these services in Chennai.

The company has launched this service in Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata