Mahindra Thar crosses 20k booking mark, waiting period between 5-7 months

Apple’s iPad Air 2020: Best of the lot
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday said bookings for the all new Thar have crossed 20,000 mark, within a month of its launch.
Given the overwhelming response, the waiting period for the model now ranges between 5 to 7 months, depending on selected variants, company said in a statement.
Keeping the unprecedented demand in mind, the company is fast tracking the process of increasing the production capacity both at its Nasik facility and the supplier end to meet the demand and reduce the waiting period for customers, it added.
“We are overwhelmed with this unprecedented response that the all-new Thar has garnered. I must admit the response has surpassed all our expectations and production capacities,” M&M Automotive Division Chief Executive Officer Veejay Nakra said.
Hence the wait for the model will be longer than expected, he added.
“We had planned for a capacity of about 2,000 vehicles per month and are now getting ready to ramp it up to 3,000 by January. This would help us bring down the waiting period to a reasonable timeline,” Nakra said.
The company has put in place a robust customer connect process to reach out to every customer individually and communicate their likely/exact delivery dates, thereby assuring them of their delivery schedule at every step of the waiting period, he added.
