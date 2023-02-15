Maini Precision Products Limited (MPP) and United States-based L3Harris Technologies announced an agreement for the manufacture of Ejector Release Units (ERUs).

Under the terms of the teaming agreement, L3Harris and MPP will localise the ERUs in a phased manner, and set up an MRO facility in the country.

The partnership’s objective is to offer life-of-type support with maximum localisation. The company noted that the ERUs will be suitable for various Indian aircraft programs, including the Light Combat Aircraft Mark 2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.

“The signing of the teaming agreement between L3Harris and the Aerospace Division of MPP stands testament to the 19 years of our focus on ensuring quality and working to provide high-tech solutions for our partners and customers in the aerospace industry,” said Gautam Maini, Managing Director, MPP.

According to the company, the ERUs are equipped with advanced technology compared to other contemporary ERUs and have also been approved by the US government for their safety features and crew interface, even under pressure.

The ERUs offered by both companies will be designed with integral bottles and have a zero-maintenance requirement on the part of operators, said the company. Additionally, the company claims that integral bottle management does not require logistics, unlike an external bottle approach, enabling faster and safer re-arming operations for loading crews and the ability to carry a wider array of weapons.