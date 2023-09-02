India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has received over 20 EoIs (Expression of Interest) from firms interested in participating in green hydrogen generation, storage, bunkering and refuelling projects being developed across three of its major ports, Kandla, Tuticorin and Paradeep.

Of these, more than 15 are interested in Kandla’s Deendayal Port, where nearly 26,000 acres of land is expected to be earmarked for green hydrogen projects, a senior official aware of the developments told businessline.

Across the three ports, a landlord model will be followed; where port authorities will have ownership of the land, while there will be common infrastructure developed by private companies. The hydrogen storage, production and sale modalities will be taken care of by private players. Over ₹700 crore investment is expected in Kandla towards this green hydrogen park.

Strong interest

According to the official, in Thoothukudi (now called VO Chidambarnar Port), around 224 acres of land have already been leased to ACME Cleantech Solutions to generate green hydrogen and green ammonia. Investments are expected to be over ₹52,000 crore.

Another 10 acres have been leased to ReNew Power, also at VO Chidambarnar, the official said. These two were among the 20-odd companies participating in the EoIs reportedly floated by the port.

“So far, VO Chidambarnar is the only port to have leased land for green hydrogen projects. Kandla and Paradeep are both working out the details. There have been some 20-odd EoIs that we have seen, mostly for Kandla. Interest levels are high,” the official said.

A green hydrogen generation plant would require setting up renewable power options like solar or wind power . Typically, it (green hydrogen) is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen atoms through electrolysis. The process of electrolysis is carried out through the use of renewable power.

The Ports Ministry has already set a deadline of 2030 to set up green hydrogen bunkering and refuelling facilities across these three major ports. The official said the long-term plan is to have such facilities across all 12 major ports by 2035.

