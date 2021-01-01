Major port trusts can award dredging works to DCI on nomination basis

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Centre-owned major port trusts will have to give dredging works on nomination basis (without tender) to Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCI) according to the draft dredging guidelines for major ports prepared by the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways.
“Major Ports may entrust a dredging project to a ports’ owned company, in which it owns controlling share, on nomination basis on approval of Board of Trustees/ Directors of the Port,” says the draft prepared by the ministry and circulated for public consultation.
“Whenever this route for award (of contract) is followed, the principle of competitive market price discovery for the same quality and conditions shall be followed,” it said.
“The major ports may invite open competitive bidding for dredging projects after obtaining the approval of Board of Trustees/Directors,” it stated.
The Ministry reserves the right to assign in public interest, any contract for dredging work in any major port on nomination basis to ports owned dredging company following due settlement process, it further said.
The circulars issued by the ministry under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” or Make in India or similar policies issued from time to time shall be followed.
Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Paradip Port Trust, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and Deendayal Port Trust acquired the Central government’s 73.47 per cent stake in DCI for ₹1,056 crore in March 2019.
“However, the draft guidelines lack clarity on the applicability of the right of first refusal (RoFR) available to Indian flagged dredgers in tenders floated by major ports trusts,” said a dredging industry official. “This will create confusion,” he said.
Currently, Indian flagged dredgers have the right to match the lowest rate quoted by foreign flagged dredgers and take up the work if they come within ten per cent of the lowest bid.
In the absence of a specific reference to the RoFR in the draft guidelines, Indian dredging firms will lose the opportunity to match the lowest rate quoted by a foreign flagged dredger and take up the work, the industry official said.
The draft guidelines aim to move towards international standard of working by adopting CIRIA methodology for cost estimation of dredging works, PIANC classification for soil modelling and survey techniques based on International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH)/International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) requirements.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am nearing 60 years of age and have mutual fund holdings worth over ₹33 lakh that I have accumulated through ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
A food blogger looks back at a pandemic year and how her kitchen turned into a gateway to faraway lands
The best classroom is the outside world — readily available and for free
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...