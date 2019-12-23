MakeMyTrip, Hyderabad Metro launch QR-code based e-tickets for easy mobility

Online travel company, MakeMyTrip together with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, today, introduced QR code-based e-tickets for Hyderabad metro that will provide cashless, convenient and connected experience to over 4 lakh riders using the service every day.

The tech-powered ticket booking feature will help commuters beat queues at the metro stations and experience seamless connectivity. The feature, embedded with a Quick Response (QR) code will allow riders to pre-book various type of tickets.

Starting today, commuters will be able to book the ‘Single and return Journey ticket’ and in the subsequent phases, Trip Pass and Store Value Pass can be booked through MakeMyTrip’s website and app. Additionally, one of the biggest advantages of the feature is that riders will be able to book six tickets in a single transaction and share those (six) QR codes with other riders on WhatsApp; a functionality introduced for the first time in the history of Indian metro e-ticket booking system.

NVS Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, said, “With the launch of the QR code-based ticketing on Hyderabad metro by MakeMyTrip, we have taken a step towards creating urban mobility solutions that are future ready.”

Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder &a CEO, MakeMyTrip said, “As India’s travel App, MakeMyTrip is committed to make travel more convenient while constantly raising the bar for customer experience. By leaning in on technology to offer urban mobility solutions, we are confident of setting new benchmarks in the intra-city travel space as well.”

Anil Kumar Saini, Chief Operating Officer, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, added “The launch of mobile QR ticketing on Hyderabad Metro in partnership with MakeMyTrip is milestone day for the people of Hyderabad.”