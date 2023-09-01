Malaysia Airlines has added three new destinations- Ahmedabad, Amritsar and Thiruvananthapuram- to widen its India footprint. The launch of new services in the winter schedule comes along with frequent addition in other key markets such as Australia and the launch of special fares for sports and cruises.

With this addition, Malaysia Airlines’ overall Indian destinations will increase to nine.

Beginning November and December, the new routes will be operated by the Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, equipped with 160 seats.

Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), said, “India remains a key market for Malaysia Airlines, hence we are delighted to introduce three new routes into our Indian network, which will provide added convenience for travellers, strengthen our presence in this core market.”

“Currently, our average load factor on this route is at 81 per cent signifying the growth and confidence for travel between the two markets. We are looking at restoring our pre-Covid-19 capacity back in the Indian market by the end of this year and will also look to increase flight frequencies to other destinations as we support seamless travels in Malaysia and beyond,” he added.