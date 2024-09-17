The integrated cargo terminal (ICT) at Mangaluru International Airport handled 604.61 tonnes of cargo in August – the highest tonnage since the operationalisation of ICT in May 2023. This included 332.05 tonnes of domestic cargo and 272.56 tonnes of international cargo.

A media statement said this is a marked improvement over the 484.91 tonnes of cargo handled in July 2024.

The 272.56 tonnes of international cargo handled in August includes 132 kgs of import cargo, also a first for Mangaluru International Airport, it said.

In a first-ever trans-shipment cargo operation for Mangaluru International Airport, 1,696 kg of baby clothing, packed in 90 cartons, were exported from the airport in August 2024. Originating in Tirupur, the consignment bound for Milan was exported from Mangaluru International Airport via Abu Dhabi. This marks the first instance where Mangaluru International Airport has handled trans-shipment of cargo, the statement added.

