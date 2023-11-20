Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) handled 7,399 passengers on November 19. This included 3,527 passengers arriving on 26 flights and 3,827 passengers departing in 25 flights.

A media statement from MIA said that this is the highest-ever daily passengers that the airport has handled from the commercial operation date of October 31, 2020. The airport handled an average of 5,200 passengers a day in 2022-23.

A spokesperson for the airport said the resumption of the flight on the Mangaluru-Pune sector, and an event at a prominent educational institution in Udupi district are the contributory factors to the increased passenger footfalls for November 19.

The increase in air traffic movements since October 29 when the winter schedule came into effect has also contributed to the above numbers. Increase in the business and leisure travels in the festive season across India has also gone on to contribute to the gradually increasing footfalls at the airport, the spokesperson said.

The airport currently provides connectivity to nine domestic and seven international destinations.

Previously MIA had handled 7,304 passengers on November 20, 2021; 7,168 passengers on on November 6, 2021; and 7,084 passengers on November 27, 2021.