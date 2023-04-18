Mangaluru International Airport has launched FASTag solution for car parking system.

To facilitate quick movement, the airport has designated a lane each at entry and exit for passengers using the FASTag option.

A media statement by the airport said the movement of vehicles will be fast and reduce the dwell time for passengers waiting to enter/exit the airport with FASTag.

Passengers need to pay the standard parking rate and no additional cost is added for this automated parking facility. The airport has upgraded the signages at both entry and exit indicating the FASTag lane, it said.

A separate statement by ICICI Bank said it has enabled FASTag-based payment for parking at Mangaluru International Airport. The scanners installed at the parking zone read the FASTag affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle, records the entry/exit time and deducts the parking charges automatically.

Quoting Sudipta Roy, Head (Credit Cards, Payment Solutions and Merchant Ecosystem), ICICI Bank, the statement said: “We are delighted to introduce FASTag-based payment for parking at Mangaluru International Airport. This facility will improve the convenience of users by saving their time and reducing dependency on cash.”